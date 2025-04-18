Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,294,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,764,000 after purchasing an additional 938,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 505,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 382,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after buying an additional 46,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

