Invesco Ltd. Acquires 130,018 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.66% of Lear worth $33,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $90,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lear by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,212,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,531,000 after buying an additional 498,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lear by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $614,782,000 after acquiring an additional 447,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,881,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lear by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 261,390 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $138.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

