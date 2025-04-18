Invesco Ltd. Acquires 51,160 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.82% of CareDx worth $32,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in CareDx by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.18. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

