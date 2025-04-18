Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.57% of Littelfuse worth $33,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 126.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $5,892,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.0 %

LFUS opened at $153.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.45.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

