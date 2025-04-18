Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in YETI were worth $32,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of YETI by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

