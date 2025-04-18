Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $33,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,383,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 127,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,940.54. This represents a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

UBSI opened at $33.51 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

