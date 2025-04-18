Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.15% of Merus worth $33,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merus in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Merus by 4,583.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Merus by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Merus by 7.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,256,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,722,000 after buying an additional 150,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRUS stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

