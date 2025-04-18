Invesco Ltd. Has $33.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,314 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCS. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

