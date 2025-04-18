Invesco Ltd. Has $33.43 Million Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,481,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,748 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.70% of New Gold worth $33,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth about $941,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,918,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 505.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 92,956 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. New Street Research set a $3.90 target price on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.93. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

