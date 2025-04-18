Invesco Ltd. Has $33.85 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Axos Financial worth $33,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AX opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

