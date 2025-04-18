Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,914 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.13% of LPL Financial worth $32,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in LPL Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after buying an additional 805,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 27.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,635,000 after acquiring an additional 276,166 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,115,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,290,000 after purchasing an additional 405,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $305,747,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA opened at $306.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.31 and its 200 day moving average is $320.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $384.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.