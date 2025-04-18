Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 595,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $32,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3,793.9% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,733 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 247,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. The trade was a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

