Invesco Ltd. Sells 326,896 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,896 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $33,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,962,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,247,000 after buying an additional 72,715 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 11,848.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,623,000 after buying an additional 2,816,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avnet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,924,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

