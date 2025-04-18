Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Holdings Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,922,000 after purchasing an additional 183,814 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 967.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 128,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 38,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $1,229,380.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,718,616.95. The trade was a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $194,937.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,632.24. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,458. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.72.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
