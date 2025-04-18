iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 305.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

