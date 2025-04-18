iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4,477.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EWM opened at $22.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $232.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

