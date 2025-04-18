iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $149.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.07. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $126.86 and a 1 year high of $160.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

