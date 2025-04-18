JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 2,531.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,277 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,114,000 after buying an additional 273,722 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA BBMC opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $105.68.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.