JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 284.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,739,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 256,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 620,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after buying an additional 287,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,031.25. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 1,043 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,572.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,572.89. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,729 shares of company stock worth $48,021. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

DCOM opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.50%. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

