JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 136.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 234.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $750.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

