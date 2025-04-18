JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.67 Million Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 133.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDXG. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 98,004 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.68 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $983.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDXG shares. StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on MiMedx Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,496.04. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $635,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 494,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,237.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.