Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $30.00

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WaFd presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WaFd has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.79.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of WaFd by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in WaFd by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 98,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WaFd by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

