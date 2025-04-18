Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kemper by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $23,325,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 3,378.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,724,000 after buying an additional 214,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $14,016,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kemper by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

