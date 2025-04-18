Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $39.37 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 98.63%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

