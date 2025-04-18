Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kyndryl Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

