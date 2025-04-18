Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Lakeland Financial worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,066,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In related news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,527.50. This trade represents a 9.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,600. This represents a 14.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

