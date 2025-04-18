Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC stock opened at $189.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.38. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $202.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.36.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,386.36. This trade represents a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

