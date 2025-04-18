LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
TREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.
LendingTree Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree
In other LendingTree news, COO Scott Peyree purchased 9,794 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.13 per share, for a total transaction of $451,797.22. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,719.58. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter worth $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
