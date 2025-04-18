LPL Financial LLC Sells 50,943 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

