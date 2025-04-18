Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,031,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,516,000 after purchasing an additional 133,379 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 34,497.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after buying an additional 241,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $78,144,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $296.28 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.00 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medpace from $347.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Medpace

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.