Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 128,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middlesex Water has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $244,223.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,325.60. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

