Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCRI. Truist Financial raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

MCRI opened at $75.63 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

