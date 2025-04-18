Morgan Stanley Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $73.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,168,626.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,583.02. This represents a 89.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $851,342.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,529 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,790.39. This represents a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,897 shares of company stock worth $18,941,111. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,694,000 after purchasing an additional 282,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,538,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,237,000 after acquiring an additional 373,509 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

