Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.89.

Wix.com stock opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $247.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.79 and a 200 day moving average of $195.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wix.com by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after buying an additional 1,266,202 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,425,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,260,000 after acquiring an additional 304,712 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,904,000 after purchasing an additional 380,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,151,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

