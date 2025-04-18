Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $221.02 on Wednesday. Workday has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after buying an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.