Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Zscaler stock opened at $201.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -804.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.99. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $217.84.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,496. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Zscaler by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 332,307 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after purchasing an additional 525,956 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 868,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,996 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zscaler by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after acquiring an additional 267,162 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

