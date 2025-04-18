Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $764.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. Analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 31,551 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $325,290.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,394,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,542.16. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 35,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $285,492.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,488,540.04. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,454 shares of company stock worth $1,327,218 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fastly by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Fastly by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

