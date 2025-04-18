Morgan Stanley Lowers WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $38.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,559 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,555,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,554,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 897,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,832,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,641,000 after purchasing an additional 223,462 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.