MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $33,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,924. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,454,498.08. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,015 shares of company stock worth $34,559,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

