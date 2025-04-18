Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,984,000. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,346,000 after purchasing an additional 343,243 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,795,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,712 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $111.21 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $137.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile



Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

