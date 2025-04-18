MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,914 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,693,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $43,689,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $29,894,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 173,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,923,000 after buying an additional 150,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $175.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $584,007. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MSA opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $200.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.97.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

