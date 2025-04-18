Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,601.90. This represents a 41.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $339,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,975 shares in the company, valued at $843,312.25. This trade represents a 28.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $147.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $191.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

