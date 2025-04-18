NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,183,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,441 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.4% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,636,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,711,000 after buying an additional 50,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $948,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.89.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.