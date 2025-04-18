Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Oceaneering International worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $1,565,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,039,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

