OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.