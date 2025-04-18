Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Oportun Financial worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPRT. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oportun Financial from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Oportun Financial Co. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

