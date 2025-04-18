Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Oshkosh by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.62.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.