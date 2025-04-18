Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,529,000 after purchasing an additional 128,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,099,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 551,936 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 267,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OR stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

