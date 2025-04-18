Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,056 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:PAAS opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.06. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.