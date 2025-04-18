Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.62% of Papa Johns International worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $64.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 73.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

